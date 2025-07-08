Maa Box Office Collection Day 12: Kajol’s Emotional Drama Inches Closer to 33 Cr Mark

Kajol’s film Maa‘s emotional journey continues at the box office, earning 32.65 crores in 12 days.

The film Maa, directed by Vishal Furia, is touching the hearts of the audience and has performed well at the box office so far. On the 12th day which is Tuesday, the film collected around 0.35 crores, taking its total earnings to 32.65 crores.

The film had a net collection of 26.5 crores in the first week, while in the second week so far, around 6.15 crores have been earned.

Making a great start in the opening weekend, the film collected 17.65 crores in the first three days. The collection did drop from Monday, but a slight increase was again seen on the second Saturday and Sunday. The Hindi occupancy of the film on Tuesday was 14.65%.

In the film, Kajol plays the role of a mother who crosses all limits for her child. Along with her, Ronit Roy, Indraneil Sengupta, Kherin Sharma, and Jitin Gulati are also in important roles.

This film has been jointly produced by Ajay Devgn Films and Jio Studios.

This film, which shows the mother-daughter relationship in a very sensitive way, is making the audience emotional and with the help of word of mouth, it is still maintaining its hold in theaters.

Now it remains to be seen whether the film can touch new heights in its third week.

Stay connected to IWMBuzz.com for more updates on the box office.