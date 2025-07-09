Kannappa Box Office Collection Day 13: Devotional drama is getting support from the audience, earnings on the 13th day remained stable

Vishnu Manchu starrer Kannappa has earned around 32.33 crores at the box office by its 13th day. On Wednesday, the 13th day, the film recorded an estimated net collection of 2 lakhs.

This Hindu mythological devotional film made in the Telugu language tells the story of a tribal hunter, whose unwavering devotion to Lord Shiva makes him a revered saint. The film is made special by its mega star cast, in which apart from Vishnu Manchu, stars like Prabhas, Mohanlal, Akshay Kumar, Kajal Aggarwal and Mohan Babu have appeared in cameos.

The film performed brilliantly in the first week, with the first day earnings being 9.35 crores. Even though the collections declined after the opening weekend, the film maintained stability during the weekdays and now after entering the second week, a slight growth was seen.

Director Mukesh Kumar Singh has presented this film not only as a devotional tale but also as a cinematic experience. The grand sets, beautiful cinematography and emotional music of Stephen Devasi in the film take the film to new heights.

Vishnu Manchu has very well portrayed the devotion, courage and sacrifice in the character of Kannappa. At the same time, the presence of veteran stars seen in cameos was no less than a treat for the audience.

Now all eyes are on the third week where it will be interesting to see how Kannappa maintains its hold at the box office.

