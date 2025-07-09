Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 20: Earnings on the 20th day a bit slow, but the total figure crossed 152 crores

Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par performed brilliantly at the box office in its first 19 days and recorded a net collection of 151.96 crores. Now on the 20th day, the third Wednesday, the film has earned around 0.05 crores. With this, the total earnings of the film have reached 152.01 crores.

According to Sacnilk data, the film made a net collection of 88.9 crores in the first week and 46.5 crores in the second week. The film continues to hold its ground in the third week, especially over the weekend when it earned 2.4 crore on Friday, 4.75 crore on Saturday and 6.15 crore on Sunday. There was a slight drop on Monday and 1.35 crore, but it bounced back to 1.91 crore on Tuesday.

Though there was a huge drop in collections on Wednesday, this is the midweek of the third week and the film has maintained a good track record so far.

Sitaare Zameen Par is a heartwarming sports-comedy-drama film starring Aamir Khan as a basketball coach who has to train a team of differently-abled children following a court order. The film also stars Genelia Deshmukh, Brijendra Kala and Dolly Ahluwalia in pivotal roles.

This film is considered to be the “spiritual sequel” of 2007’s Taare Zameen Par, and in this too Aamir has beautifully combined social concerns with entertainment. It is an official remake of the 2018 Spanish film ‘Champions’.

The songs of the film have been composed by Shankar–Ehsaan–Loy while the background score has been composed by Ram Sampath. The cinematography of the film is done by G. Srinivas Reddy and it is directed by R.S. Prasanna. Every technical aspect has played an important role in making the film better.

Now all eyes are on how the film performs in its fourth week. Currently, Sitaare Zameen Par is firmly standing at the box office and is moving towards becoming another successful film of 2025.

Stay connected with IWMBuzz.com for every update related to the Box Office.