Kannappa Box Office Collection Day 12: Slight Uptick with 0.08 Cr, Total Reaches 32.23 Cr

Vishnu Manchu’s much-talked-about mythological film Kannappa earned around 0.08 crores (early estimates) on its 12th day that is the second Tuesday in India, including all languages. However, these figures are still partial (live data) and the final report will come out later.

The film had a great collection in the first week. From Friday to Thursday, Kannappa earned a total of 30.2 crores. The special thing was that the film got a lot of support from Telugu-speaking audiences, which is also clearly reflected in its collection.

According to Sacnilk, however, at the beginning of the second week, the film’s earnings saw a huge drop. On the second Friday, the film earned 0.45 crores, on Saturday 0.60 crores and now on the 12th day, Tuesday, it has touched the figure of 0.08 crores.

The total earnings of the film have now reached 32.23 crores. The occupancy of the film in the Telugu belt was around 15.80% on Tuesday, which can be considered average in terms of working days.

Kannappa is directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh and produced by AVA Entertainment and 24 Frames Factory. Along with Vishnu Manchu, the film also stars veteran stars like Prabhas, Akshay Kumar, Kajal Aggarwal, Mohanlal, Mohan Babu, R. Sarathkumar, Madhoo, Brahmanandam and Mukesh Rishi in important roles.

Now it will be interesting to see whether the film will be able to cross the 35 crore mark in the coming days or not, because now maintaining the interest of the audience is becoming a big challenge for the film.

Stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com for more updates on the box office.