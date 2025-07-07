Kannappa Box Office Collection Day 11: Inches Closer to 32 Crore Mark

Vishnu Manchu starrer film ‘Kannappa‘ has earned a total of 31.97 crores (net) in India till the 11th day. Although on Monday that is Day 11, the film earned only 0.04 crores, but its weekend performance has been quite commendable.

According to Sacnilk, the film did a total business of 30.2 crores in the first week, out of which the Telugu version alone contributed 24.64 crores. There was a decline in the second week, but the interest of the audience has not completely ended.

The film opened with 9.35 crores on the first day and gradually gained a strong hold by the end of the week. The film earned more than 1 crore on Friday and Saturday of the second week.

‘Kannappa’ is a mythological-religious action drama film, directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh and produced by AVA Entertainment and 24 Frames Factory.

The film stars many big stars like Vishnu Manchu, Mohan Babu, Prabhas, Akshay Kumar, Mohanlal, Kajal Aggarwal, Sarathkumar and Brahmanandam.

The story is based on Lord Shiva’s devotee ‘Kannappa’, who is so absorbed in his devotion that he is even ready to sacrifice himself.

The film’s brilliant starcast and religious theme have attracted a lot of audiences, especially in South India. Now it remains to be seen how much collection the film is able to add by the end of its second week and whether it will be able to reach the 35 crore club.

Stay connected to IWMBuzz.com for more updates on the box office.