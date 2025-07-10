Jolly LLB 3 & Kantara: Chapter 1 to hit massive box-office faceoff [Report]

The hopes are all high for Jolly LLB 3. Previously, all set for September release, the Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi starrer is now getting a further push. As per media reports, the makers are planning to release the film on October 2nd, Gadhi Jayanti.

Back in March, trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Instagram, announcing Jolly LLB 3’s September release, stating, “#Xclusiv… AKSHAY KUMAR – ARSHAD WARSI: ‘JOLLY LLB 3’ RELEASE DATE LOCKED… #Viacom18Studios locks 19 Sept 2025 for the highly anticipated #JollyLLB3, the biggest film in the franchise.”

The film will feature a courtroom face-off between Kumar and Warsi; who starred in the original instalment, with Saurabh Shukla returning as the judge. The first Jolly LLB film was released in 2013, followed by a sequel in 2017.

A source close to The Hollywood Reporter, has stated, “As of now, Jolly LLB 3 is scheduled to release on September 19, but discussions are going on for a grand release on October 2. The team, including Akshay Kumar and Subhash Kapoor, is confident that they have made an entertaining, family film which is apt for a holiday release,” as quoted by Times Now.

Given that, if Jolly LLB 3 shifts its release date to October 2, it could potentially clash with Rishab Shetty’s Kantara: Chapter 1. With Kantara boasting a massive fan following and a multilingual release, this sets the stage for an intriguing box office battle.