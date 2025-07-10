Can Bollywood survive without tentpole films in the second half of 2025?

There are phases in cinema where the rhythm falters, where even the most calculated efforts seem to fall flat. 2025, so far has been one such stretch for Bollywood. Over thirty major releases hit theatres in the past six months, yet only three films managed to leave a meaningful mark. Chhaava, Raid 2, and Sitaare Zameen Par stood tall while the rest slipped quietly into oblivion.

Among these, Chhaava arrived as both a surprise and a saviour. With Vicky Kaushal in the lead, the historical drama struck a rare chord with audiences. It brought in a staggering ₹551 crore nett, making it the third highest-grossing Bollywood film of all time, as per reports.

The film’s success didn’t feel like a fluke. It came from a place of craft, emotion and timing. This was something that the majority of 2025’s releases couldn’t quite achieve.

Raid 2 followed a different path but reached a respectable destination. Ajay Devgn returned in a role that played to his strengths, and the film managed a steady ₹165 crore nett. Not a runaway hit, but solid. Sitaare Zameen Par, Aamir Khan’s emotional drama, brought back a certain softness to the big screen. It collected ₹150 crore and connected deeply with those looking for meaning in cinema, as per media reports.

Outside of these three, the picture becomes increasingly bleak.

Films with potential such as Emergency, Fateh and Sky Force struggled to make their presence felt. Even a crowd-pleaser like Housefull 5 couldn’t cross the line into success. Star casts and grand sets weren’t enough. The audience, it seems, has become more selective and far less forgiving.

Smaller titles didn’t fare much better. Phule, Crazxy, Ground Zero and Maa each disappeared quietly, despite their intentions. A handful of mid-level performers like Kesari Chapter 2, Jaat and Bhool Chuk Maaf offered brief moments of relief but could only reach an average status. It was not enough to shift the momentum.

As the industry looks ahead, the sense of uncertainty is unmistakable. The second half of 2025 does not promise a packed slate. Aside from War 2, there are few titles with the scale or anticipation to lead a turnaround. That raises a difficult question. Can Bollywood still depend on tentpole films to carry the year?

The answer, increasingly, appears to be no.

The reliance on one or two blockbusters to make up for the losses of many no longer feels sustainable. A film like Chhaava may come once in a while, but it cannot shoulder an entire industry. What’s needed is consistency. Not every film needs to be massive, but more of them need to be meaningful. Stories must resonate, characters must stay with people, and the theatre-going experience must feel worth the effort.

The year 2025 has taught us that an audience these days is very hard to impress. They want what is real-they want to connect to that reality. In order to revive the glory that the industry once enjoyed, Bollywood needs more than a single big film. It needs initiatives consisting of smaller and cleverer efforts that are true to themselves so trust and interest can be rebuilt gradually.

No more spectacle for the latter half of the year. It should all be about substance. Whether or not the industry will accept that fact may very well decide on where it will head next.