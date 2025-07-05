F1 Box Office Collection Day 9: Brad Pitt’s Racing Drama Crosses 40 Cr in India

Brad Pitt‘s Hollywood racing drama film F1 has gained tremendous momentum in India as well. According to the data on Sacnilk, the film has earned 1.82 crores on the ninth day (second Saturday), taking its total collection to 40.51 crores in India net.

The film had a strong collection of 35.5 crores in the first week, and its craze continues in the second weekend as well. The film’s hold was strong, especially in the English version, which recorded 29.82% occupancy on Saturday.

On the 9th day, the English (2D) version of F1 The Movie received a good response in major cities across the country. Hyderabad recorded the highest occupancy of 39%, while Chennai was close behind with 38% occupancy. Bengaluru saw good audience engagement with 34% occupancy while Kochi recorded 32% occupancy.

Pune and Ahmedabad both recorded 31% occupancy, which clearly shows that the film is being liked a lot in the urban areas of South and West India. Mumbai recorded 26%, Kolkata 22% and the Delhi-NCR region recorded 17% occupancy.

These figures clearly show that F1 The Movie has caught the attention of audiences in metro cities, especially in places where Hollywood films already have a strong fan base.

The film is directed by Joseph Kosinski and stars Brad Pitt, Javier Bardem, Damson Idris, and Kerry Condon in pivotal roles. F1 is produced by big production houses like Plan B Entertainment, Apple Studios, and Jerry Bruckheimer Films.

The combination of high-octane racing, drama, and Hollywood star power is being loved by the audience.

Now all eyes are on how the film performs on Sunday.

Stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com for updates on the box office.