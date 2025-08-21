War 2 Box Office Collection Day 7: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR’s film reaches 199.09 crores

War 2 Box Office Collection Day 7: Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s big-budget film War 2 had a great start in the opening weekend, but the pace of the film has slowed down a lot during the weekdays. On Wednesday, August 20th, the seventh day, the film earned only 5.59 crores. In this way, its total net collection in India has reached 199.09 crores.

The film opened at 52 crores on the first day, after which the collection increased to 57.85 crores on the second day. However, the film suffered a big setback on Saturday, and the earnings fell to 33.25 crores. There was no significant jump on Sunday, and the film did business of 32.65 crores. The biggest drop came on Monday when the film’s earnings dropped to 8.75 crores. On Tuesday, there was a slight improvement with earnings of 9 crores, but on Wednesday, again a decline was recorded, and the film was reduced to only 5.59 crores.

The total 7-day India Net Collection is 199.09 crores, while trade experts believe the film should have crossed the 200 crore mark in the first week. Now, this figure will be touched, but the speed at which the collection has fallen makes it clear that the film’s journey will be very challenging.

In terms of Worldwide Collection, War 2 had crossed the gross collection of 200 crores by Saturday itself. However, the film’s reported budget is around 400 crores, so its cost will not be recovered by the weekend earnings alone. The film desperately needs to make a stable hold in India; otherwise, the chances of loss will increase.

Ayan Mukerji directs War 2 and is an important part of Yash Raj Films’ spy universe. Films like Pathaan and Tiger have already been released in this universe. Kiara Advani, Hrithik Roshan, and Jr NTR also play an important role in the film. At the same time, Bobby Deol’s entry is shown in the film’s post-credit scene, which lays the foundation for the upcoming film Alpha. Alia Bhatt and Sharvari will be seen in the lead roles in this film, and its release is scheduled for December.

Overall, War 2 has lost its grip after the initial enthusiasm. Now, it remains to be seen whether the film can remain stable in the second week or if its graph goes down further after the weekend.

