Dhumketu Box Office Collection Day 6: Dev–Subhashree’s Spy Thriller Earns 4.95 Cr

Dhumketu Box Office Collection Day 6: The much-awaited Bengali cinema film Dhumketu has performed well on the second day of its release. This romantic spy thriller starring Dev and Subhashree Ganguly is getting a positive response from the audience.

According to Sacnilk.com, the film earned 1.11 crores on the first day and 0.38 crores on the sixth Day, Tuesday, August 19th. Dhumketu has done a net business of 4.95 crores in six days. At the same time, this figure has reached 5.54 crores by combining India’s Gross and Worldwide collections.

Kaushik Ganguly directed the film, which features actors Dev, Shubhashree Ganguly, Rudranil Ghosh, and Chiranjit Chakraborty. Parambrata Chattopadhyay also makes a special appearance. Soumik Halder directed the cinematography, and Anupam Roy and Indradeep Dasgupta composed the music.

The story is about a tea estate manager who struggles with family responsibilities and a financial crisis after losing his job in North Sikkim. This thriller, full of struggle, emotions, and espionage, attracts the audience.

Dhumketu, released on August 14. If word of mouth remains strong, the film’s collection will be even better in the coming days.

Soon, the film can enter the 10 crore club.

