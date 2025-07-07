Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 17: Aamir Khan’s Film Nears 150 Cr Mark

Aamir Khan’s film ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ has maintained a strong hold on the box office till the 17th day of its release. According to Sacnilk, on the third Sunday that is Day 17, the film has collected around 6.25 crores (in all languages). With this, the total net India collection of the film has reached 148.80 crores.

The film had a great start. In the opening weekend itself, the film had earned more than 58.15 crores. The total collection of the first week was 88.9 crores. There was a decline in the second week, but growth was seen again on the weekend. After earning 2.4 Cr on Friday and 4.75 Cr on Saturday in the first two days of the third week, the film added 6.25 Cr on Sunday.

The film’s overall occupancy in the Hindi language on Sunday was 37.10%, which shows that the Aamir Khan film is still drawing audiences to the theatres.

Box Office Journey so far: Week 1: 88.9 Cr, Week 2: 46.5 Cr, Week 3 (3 Days): 13.4 Cr (till now), Total (17 Days): 148.80 Cr.

‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ is an emotional and inspirational sports drama based on specially-abled children and their abilities. This film is directed by R.S. Prasanna and produced by Aamir Khan Productions. The film stars Aamir Khan along with Genelia D’Souza, Brijendra Kala, and Dolly Ahluwalia in lead roles.

This film is a Hindi adaptation of the Spanish film ‘Champions’, in which Aamir plays a basketball coach who gets a court order to coach a team of mentally special needs.

The film is now very close to 150 crore and if the graph remains stable on Monday and Tuesday, it will cross this figure soon. This film is considered to be a big comeback for Aamir Khan after Lal Singh Chaddha and is getting a positive response from both critics and audiences.

‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ has emerged as a great example of stability and strength of content at the box office.

Stay connected to IWMBuzz.com for more updates on the box office.