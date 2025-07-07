F1 Box Office Collection Day 10: Brad Pitt’s Film Crosses 50 Cr Mark in India

Brad Pitt starrer Hollywood film ‘F1’ has performed brilliantly in its 10 days at the Indian box office, earning a total of 50.85 crores (India Net). According to Sacnilk, on the second Sunday that is Day 10, the film collected around 6.25 crores net, which is even better than its previous day Saturday.

The film had registered a strong collection of 35.5 crores in the first week itself. Its hold remained intact in the second week as well 3.35 crores on Friday, 5.75 crores on Saturday and now crossed the 6.25 crore mark on Sunday.

The film’s English occupancy on Sunday was around 61.50%, which shows that its popularity remains in metro cities, especially among multiplex audiences.

Box office journey so far: Week 1 Total: 35.5 Cr, Day 8 (2nd Fri): 3.35 Cr, Day 9 (2nd Sat): 5.75 Cr, Day 10 (2nd Sun): 6.25 Cr, Total (10 Days): 50.85 Cr

‘F1’ is a racing drama directed by Joseph Kosinski and produced by Plan B Entertainment, Jerry Bruckheimer Films and Apple Studios. The film stars Brad Pitt along with strong actors like Javier Bardem, Tobias Menzies, Kerry Condon and Damson Idris. The story is about an experienced Formula 1 driver who along with a young racer tries to take the team to new heights.

‘F1’ is benefiting from the strong audience of Hollywood films in India. Especially for those viewers who like a mix of racing, action and emotion, this film is proving to be a visual treat.

Looking at the earnings so far, it can be said that ‘F1’ will soon move towards 60 crores and will make its place among the successful Hollywood films in India.

