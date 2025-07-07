Sardaar Ji 3 Box Office Collection Day 11: Diljit Dosanjh’s Film Inches Closer To 5 Million USD

Diljit Dosanjh‘s film Sardaar Ji 3 has performed well at the overseas box office in the second weekend as well. The film earned USD 1.10 million (approximately 9.5 crores) in the second week, which is only 35% less than the first weekend.

So far, the total overseas earnings of the film have been USD 4.97 million (approximately 41.5 crores). Interestingly, the second weekend of the film was better than Jatt & Juliet 3, which is considered to be the highest grossing Punjabi film till date.

However, the film could not be released in India because it stars Pakistani actress Hania Aamir. Due to this, there were some protests in India, but it was welcomed tremendously in Pakistan and the Pakistani diaspora.

In Pakistan, the film earned PKR 23 crores (approximately USD 825K) in its first week. If the theatres were open this weekend, the earnings could have increased further.

The film has also performed well in the Middle East and the UK and has surpassed Jatt & Juliet 3 in these regions.

In Canada and Australia, the opening collections were slightly less, but in the second weekend, Sardaar Ji 3 performed better in these markets as well.

Overseas Collection Breakdown: United States: USD 675K, Canada: USD 1.52M, Australia–NZ: USD 685K, Middle East: USD 300K, United Kingdom: USD 710K, Europe: USD 230K, Pakistan: USD 830K, Rest of World: USD 25K.

Total Earnings (Overseas): USD 4.97 Million (INR 42.80 Crores)

If the trend continues, Sardaar Ji 3 might soon surpass Jatt & Juliet 3 overseas.

Stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com for more updates!