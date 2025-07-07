Jurassic World Rebirth Box Office Collection Day 4: Strong Weekend Pushes Film Close to 40 Cr Mark

‘Jurassic World: Rebirth‘ had a stellar first weekend of release in India, earning a strong 38.2 crore across all languages. Even though the collections saw a drop on the fourth day, that is Monday, and the film did a net business of around 0.33 crore, it is completely as expected as collections often drop during weekdays.

According to Sacnilk, the film had a great opening after opening at 9 crore on Friday, the film grew by 50% to earn 13.5 crore on Saturday, and collected 15.7 crore on Sunday. It is clear from these figures that the audience has liked this Hollywood blockbuster on a large scale, especially in metro cities where the curiosity of the audience is still intact.

The presence of veteran actors like Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali, Jonathan Bailey and the excellent cinematic style of director Gareth Edwards has made the film a visual treat. The return of dinosaurs on the big screen and the thriller-filled story especially attracted the youth and family audience to the theatre.

Although the occupancy of Hindi, Tamil and English versions remained below 10% on Monday, this trend is seen with every big film. In such a situation, it is expected that the graph of the film will remain stable on the weekdays and a good growth can be seen again on the coming Friday.

Jurassic World: Rebirth has proved that Hollywood films have a large audience in India which is always ready for good stories and grand visuals. The film has collected around 38.53 crore nett in just four days, and if this pace continues, it can cross the 50 crore mark by the end of the week.

