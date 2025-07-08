Panchayat To Be Back Again: Too Much Lauki On The Plate?

It’s been just a few days since Panchayat Season 4 dropped on Prime Video, and some of us are still making our way through Phulera’s quiet lanes and chaotic politics. But even before fans have had the chance to digest the latest happenings, the makers have already announced Panchayat Season 5, set for release in 2026.

There’s no denying it. Panchayat has evolved into this ritual, almost. With its heartwarming simplicity, sharply observed rural life, and brilliantly cast characters, the show has won over audiences not just in India but across the globe.

Jitendra Kumar’s Abhishek Tripathi, the reluctant panchayat secretary, has become a household name, while veterans like Neena Gupta and Raghubir Yadav continue to lend authenticity to the narrative.

Season 4, released on June 24, has reportedly surpassed all previous seasons in viewership. Riding high on this success, Prime Video and The Viral Fever have confirmed that Season 5 is already in development.

But the question remains: are we getting too much of a good thing?

In a world where even the most beloved stories can suffer from overexposure, the concern is real. Too much Panchayat, like too much lauki on your plate, can leave the flavour dull and the charm diluted.

What once felt like a refreshing escape into a simpler world might risk becoming formulaic if the creators stretch the narrative without evolving it.

Season after season, there’s pressure to deliver something new while retaining the essence that made the show special in the first place.

Fans are still on board, for now.

But as we look ahead to 2026, the hope is that the next helping of Panchayat keeps its soul intact, its humour sharp, and doesn’t turn into just another reheated dish. Because sometimes, even comfort food needs a little reinvention.