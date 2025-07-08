Metro… In Dino Box Office Collection Day 5: Crosses 19 Cr Mark in 5 Days at the Box Office

Anurag Basu’s directorial film Metro… In Dino has collected 19.27 crores in India net so far after 5 days of its release. Even though the collection dropped a bit on weekdays, the film performed well on the weekend.

According to Sacnilk, the film earned 3.5 crores on the first day, 6 crores on the second day and 7.25 crores on the third day Sunday. There was a slight drop on Monday with collections of 2.25 crore and 0.27 crore (early estimates) on Tuesday.

The film’s total Hindi occupancy was 12.05% on Tuesday.

Metro… In Dino is a multi-starrer film starring Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Sara Ali Khan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Aditya Roy Kapur, Ali Fazal, and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Produced by T-Series and Anurag Kashyap Films, the film beautifully portrays relationships, emotions and the complexities of life.

The film Metro… In Dino is making a place in the hearts of the audience due to its story and star cast. Anurag Basu’s unique style and the depth of music have made it an emotional journey. The special thing is that every character in the film has their own story, which forces the audience to think. The dialogues and cinematic sequences of the film are also going viral on social media, which can make it a slow-burn success in the coming days.

It is now expected that the film will maintain its stability in the coming week and the collection will increase further due to word of mouth.

Stay connected to IWMBuzz.com for more updates on the box office.