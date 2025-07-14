F1 Box Office Collection Day 17: Hits 69.75 Cr with Strong Weekend Comeback

Brad Pitt‘s sports drama film F1 earned a total of 69.75 crores at the Indian box office on its 15th day. Released on June 27, the film was released in India in English, Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil.

On the 17th day, the third Sunday film earned around 3.50 crores, most of which came from the English version. The English occupancy for the day was 16.96%, indicating a steady performance for the film on weekdays.

F1’s total net collection in the first week was 35.5 crore, of which 31.7 crore came from the English version alone. The Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu versions together earned around 3.8 crore.

The film grossed 25.8 crore in the second week. Growth was again seen during this period, especially on the second Saturday and Sunday, when the film earned 5.75 crore and 6.1 crore respectively.

However, the weekdays saw a clear decline: 2.5 crore on the second Monday and 2.75 crore on Tuesday. After a slight decline on Wednesday and Thursday, the figure reached 1.7 crore on Friday.

F1 is a 2025 American sports drama film starring Brad Pitt as a racing driver who returns to Formula One after 30 years to save his old teammate’s underdog team, APXGP. The film also stars Damson Idris, Kerry Condon, Tobias Menzies, and Javier Bardem in key roles.

The film is directed by Joseph Kosinski and composed by Hans Zimmer, which adds depth to its racing theme and emotional tone.

Apple Studios and Warner Bros. distributed the film, which was released in India in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, allowing it to reach a wider audience.

Overall, F1 has collected 69.75 crore in India in 17 days, which can be considered a commendable performance for a Hollywood sports film of this kind.

