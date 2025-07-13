Shanaya Kapoor Channels Effortless Power Dressing in Oversized Blazer Look

Shanaya Kapoor stepped out in a strikingly simple yet impactful outfit, embracing the timeless charm of an oversized black blazer paired with matching trousers.

Oversized Blazer Chic: A Masterclass in Minimalism

The loose, relaxed fit of both the blazer and pants looked a powerful yet easy-going edge, effortlessly capturing the essence of modern-day power dressing.

The all-black ensemble exuded understated elegance while maintaining a strong silhouette. The slightly oversized tailoring kept the outfit trendy and fashion-forward, making it perfect for a variety of occasions, from high-profile events to chic city outings.

Brown-Toned Glow with Glossy Lips: The Makeup Edit

Shanaya Kapoor opted for a soft, brown-toned makeup palette that added warmth and subtle definition to her features. Her flawless base was complemented by peachy blush and a delicate touch of golden highlight, giving her skin a radiant, sunlit glow.

She completed the look with glossy nude lips, which added a fresh, youthful touch to the otherwise sharp outfit. The makeup perfectly balanced the masculinity of the blazer with a feminine softness, creating harmony between bold and delicate.

Short Hair and Golden Details for a Polished Finish

Keeping her hair sleek and simple, Shanaya Kapoor styled her short locks with a clean middle parting, letting them fall naturally for an effortless vibe. The hairstyle added a modern, chic touch to the overall look without detracting from the outfit’s overall appeal.

For accessories, she kept things minimal yet statement-worthy, opting for circular golden earrings and stacked golden rings that added a touch of shine without overwhelming the simplicity of the outfit. The golden accents subtly lifted the monochrome look, adding a hint of luxury.

Modern, Minimal, and Undeniably Chic

Shanaya Kapoor’s oversized black blazer ensemble is a perfect example of how minimalism can convey a powerful message. With her soft glam makeup, golden accessories, and relaxed tailoring, she served a powerful, contemporary look that’s effortlessly stylish and endlessly versatile.