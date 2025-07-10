Exclusive Interview: Vikrant Massey Calls It Special To Be Shanaya Kapoor’s First Film Hero

Vikrant Massey and Shanaya Kapoor will be seen together for the first time in a romantic story in the film Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyaan. While Vikrant plays the role of a blind musician, Shanaya is making her acting debut with this film.

Shanaya Kapoor said, “When I went for the narration of this film, I fell in love with its story. Yes, I knew it was a risk, but you have to take risks as an actor. Whatever I am doing, I am doing it for the audience.”

From the first day of the film, she had everyone’s support, especially Vikrant. “We did a workshop for ten days. My coach told me to forget everything I had learned so far. Now you have to listen to Vikrant and respond to him at the same level. I trusted him from the very first day,” Shanaya said.

On the other hand, Vikrant, recalling the early days of his career, said, “When I shot my first serial, on the very first day, I was crying, I was scolded, and I wanted to go home.”

On becoming Shanaya’s first hero in the film, Vikrant says, “It is very special when you are someone’s hero in their first film.”

They also admitted that they were a little nervous, as this space was new to them. The two talked about the challenge of dancing blindfolded in the film: “It was very difficult, but also taught a lot.”

When it came to social media, both of them unanimously said, “In today’s time, social media has become important not only for actors but for every business.”

Vikrant commented on the industry’s changes, saying, “We are making better films now.”

Releasing on July 11, 2025, the film is adapted from Ruskin Bond’s story The Eyes Have It. Directed by Santosh Singh, it is produced by Zee Studios and Mini Films.

With stunning locations, a heartwarming story and the debut of a new pair, ‘Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyaan’ is all set to cast a spell on the hearts of the audience.

