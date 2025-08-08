Celebrity -Inspired Mehendi Designs for Raksha Bandhan

Raksha Bandhan brings sibling bonds and a fashion opportunity to adorn your hands with beautiful mehendi. These four celebrity-inspired designs offer elegant, festive looks that range from minimalist to bold and expressive.

Aneet Padda’s Bracelet‑Style Wrist Design

Aneet Padda chose an understated yet chic look: a bracelet‑style mehendi pattern encircling the wrist, a pentagon motif on the back of the palm, flanked by two simple triangles.

Tara Sutaria’s Circular Palm with Finger Accents

Tara’s mehendi is centered around a large circular pattern on the palm, filled with delicate detailing. Each ten finger carries its design, harmonizing with the central circle for a balanced and refined aesthetic. The final look is traditional yet restrained — perfect for someone who values symmetry and minimalism in mehendi

Sara Ali Khan’s Full-Hand Storytelling Design

Making a statement, Sara Ali Khan embraced a full-hand mehendi look that includes expressive icons: “Jai Bholenath” inked in a stylized script, accompanied by a depiction of Nandi, Lord Shiva’s sacred bull. This design marries devotion and artistry with deep symbolic resonance and detail, making it a unique choice for Raksha Bandhan celebrations

Shanaya Kapoor’s Floral Back‑Palm and Bracelet Motif

Shanaya Kapoor opted for a delicate floral tableau: stylized flowers on the back of the palm, a bloom on the middle finger, with a bracelet-type design flowing at the wrist. The simplicity and placement make it elegant and wearable for everyday festive occasions without appearing overstated

Summary Style Guide for Raksha Bandhan Mehendi

Aneet Padda

Bracelet-style wristband, geometric pentagon & triangles — minimalist, modern

Tara Sutaria

Central circle on palm, designs on all fingers — balanced and refined

Sara Ali Khan

Full palm motifs with script and symbols — bold, narrative-driven, spiritual

Shanaya Kapoor

Floral motifs on back‑palm and wrist bracelet band — feminine, elegant, subtle

These design ideas range from minimal wrist adornment to expressive full-hand narratives. You can mix elements too: perhaps combine a circular palm motif (like Tara’s) with subtle flower accents on the wrist (inspired by Shanaya) for a personalized Raksha Bandhan mehendi.

Whether you love bold or minimal, there’s a style here for every sister.