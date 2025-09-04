Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 48: Ahaan-Aneet’s film reaches close to 330 crores net

Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 48: The box office journey of musical romantic drama Saiyaara, directed by Mohit Suri, continues on the 48th day. This debut film starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda has been included in the biggest blockbusters of 2025. According to the latest reports, the film earned Rs 0.70 crore on the 48th day, taking its total India net collection to Rs 329.9 crore.

Sayaara, made under the banner of Yash Raj Films, performed brilliantly from the beginning. The film did a business of 172.75 crores in the first week, 107.75 crores in the second week, 28.25 crores in the third week, and 14.10 crores in the fourth week. The pace may have slowed down a bit after the fifth week, but the film has still been successful in drawing the audience to the theaters.

Overall, the film’s box office collection so far is Bharat Net 329.9 crores, India Gross 398.9 crores, and Overseas 171.5 crores. With this, the worldwide collection of the film has reached Rs 570.4 crores. These figures make Saiyaara a strong contender against recent big projects like War 2 and Coolie.

The story of the film is based on the musical love story of Vaani (Aneet Padda) and Krishna (Ahaan Panday), which is presented through great music and emotional writing. The audience liked the fresh pairing of both new stars very much. The songs of the film are constantly trending on social media and remain very popular among the youth.

Even after completing 48 days, Saiyaara is standing strong at the box office. Now everyone’s eyes are on whether the film will be able to join the 600 crore worldwide club in the coming days.

