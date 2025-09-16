Lakmē Be-Jewel Ad Review: Glitter Without The Gimmicks

Lakmē’s new Be-Jewel campaign is exactly what its name promises: a little extra, a little shiny, and surprisingly wearable. It’s not trying to reinvent makeup, but it is reminding us that a hint of shimmer never hurt anyone — especially when it doesn’t come with a how-to manual.

Starring the ever-glam Kareena Kapoor Khan and fresh face Aneet Padda, the campaign cleverly balances two ends of the beauty spectrum. Kareena brings her signature “don’t-need-to-try-too-hard” energy, proving that staying iconic isn’t about chasing trends — it’s about bending them to suit your vibe. She’s calm, collected, and glows like she was born with a highlighter gene.

View Instagram Post 1: Lakmē Be-Jewel Ad Review: Glitter Without The Gimmicks

View Instagram Post 2: Lakmē Be-Jewel Ad Review: Glitter Without The Gimmicks

Then there’s Aneet — young, playful, and not afraid to mix a little chaos into her contour. Her take on beauty feels fun, a bit experimental, and refreshingly uncurated.

What stands out is how the campaign nails this new-age maximalism: the shine is there, but it’s soft; the colours are bold, but not blinding. It’s glamour with the edges rounded off — perfect for someone who wants drama without the drag.

In a world where makeup often feels either too technical or too templated, Be-Jewel finds the sweet spot. It’s made for people who like to play with makeup but still need to catch the 8:30 AM train.

Bottom line: Be-Jewel is a wearable wink — a little sparkle that doesn’t take itself too seriously. And honestly, that’s a rare gem.