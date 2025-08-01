Honor the Stars: 71st National Film Awards Names Its Winners

New Delhi: The winners of the 71st National Film Awards have been revealed.

The Jury presented the list of awardees to Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, accompanied by Union Minister of State Dr. L Murugan and Secretary of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Sanjay Jaju.

The list of winners announced on Friday is as follows:

Feature Film Categories:

– Best Actress: Rani Mukerji

– Best Actor: Shah Rukh Khan, Vikrant Massey

– Best Direction: Kerala Story

– Best Popular Film: Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani

– Best Feature Film: 12th Fail

Special Mention: Animal (Re-recording Mixer) – M R Radhakrishnan

Regional Awards:

– Best Telugu Film: Bhagavanth Kesari

– Best Tamil Film: Parking

– Best Punjabi Film: Godday Godday Chaa

– Best Odia Film: Pushkara

– Best Marathi Film: Shyamchi Aai

– Best Malayalam Film: Ullozhokku

– Best Kannada Film: Kandeelu:* The Ray of Hope

– Best Hindi Film: Kathal:* A Jackfruit of Mystery

– Best Gujarati Film: Vash

– Best Bengali Film: Deep Fridge

– Best Assamese Film: Rangatapu 1982

Technical Awards:

– Best Action Direction: Hanu-man (Telugu)

– Best Choreography: Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani

– Best Lyrics: Balagam

– Best Music Direction: Vaathi (Tamil) – Songs

– Best Make-up and Costume Designer: Sam Bahadur

– Best Production Designer: 2018:* Everyone is a Hero (Malayalam)

– Best Editing: Pookalam (Malayalam)

– Best Sound Design: Animal

– Best Screenplay: Baby (Telugu), Parking (Tamil)

– Best Cinematography: The Kerala Story (Hindi)

– Best Female Playback Singer: Jawan

– Best Male Playback Singer: Baby

Supporting Roles:

– Best Actress in a Supporting Role: Ullozhokku (Urvashi), Vash (Janaki)

– Best Actor in a Supporting Role: Pookalam (Vijayaraghavan), Parking (Muthupettai)

Non-Feature Films:

– Best Film Critic: Utpal Datta

– Best Malayalam Film: Nekal:* Chronicle of the Paddy Man

– Best Odia Film: The Sea and Seven Villages

– Best Script: Sunflowers Were the First Ones to Know (Kannada)

– Best Music Direction: The First Film (Hindi)

– Best Editing: Moving Focus (English)

(Updating)