New Delhi: The winners of the 71st National Film Awards have been revealed.
The Jury presented the list of awardees to Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, accompanied by Union Minister of State Dr. L Murugan and Secretary of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Sanjay Jaju.
The list of winners announced on Friday is as follows:
Feature Film Categories:
– Best Actress: Rani Mukerji
– Best Actor: Shah Rukh Khan, Vikrant Massey
– Best Direction: Kerala Story
– Best Popular Film: Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani
– Best Feature Film: 12th Fail
Special Mention: Animal (Re-recording Mixer) – M R Radhakrishnan
Regional Awards:
– Best Telugu Film: Bhagavanth Kesari
– Best Tamil Film: Parking
– Best Punjabi Film: Godday Godday Chaa
– Best Odia Film: Pushkara
– Best Marathi Film: Shyamchi Aai
– Best Malayalam Film: Ullozhokku
– Best Kannada Film: Kandeelu:* The Ray of Hope
– Best Hindi Film: Kathal:* A Jackfruit of Mystery
– Best Gujarati Film: Vash
– Best Bengali Film: Deep Fridge
– Best Assamese Film: Rangatapu 1982
Technical Awards:
– Best Action Direction: Hanu-man (Telugu)
– Best Choreography: Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani
– Best Lyrics: Balagam
– Best Music Direction: Vaathi (Tamil) – Songs
– Best Make-up and Costume Designer: Sam Bahadur
– Best Production Designer: 2018:* Everyone is a Hero (Malayalam)
– Best Editing: Pookalam (Malayalam)
– Best Sound Design: Animal
– Best Screenplay: Baby (Telugu), Parking (Tamil)
– Best Cinematography: The Kerala Story (Hindi)
– Best Female Playback Singer: Jawan
– Best Male Playback Singer: Baby
Supporting Roles:
– Best Actress in a Supporting Role: Ullozhokku (Urvashi), Vash (Janaki)
– Best Actor in a Supporting Role: Pookalam (Vijayaraghavan), Parking (Muthupettai)
Non-Feature Films:
– Best Film Critic: Utpal Datta
– Best Malayalam Film: Nekal:* Chronicle of the Paddy Man
– Best Odia Film: The Sea and Seven Villages
– Best Script: Sunflowers Were the First Ones to Know (Kannada)
– Best Music Direction: The First Film (Hindi)
– Best Editing: Moving Focus (English)
(Updating)