New Delhi: The winners of the 71st National Film Awards have been revealed.

The Jury presented the list of awardees to Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, accompanied by Union Minister of State Dr. L Murugan and Secretary of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Sanjay Jaju.

The list of winners announced on Friday is as follows:

Feature Film Categories:

Best Actress: Rani Mukerji
Best Actor: Shah Rukh Khan, Vikrant Massey
Best Direction: Kerala Story
Best Popular Film: Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani
Best Feature Film: 12th Fail

Special Mention: Animal (Re-recording Mixer) – M R Radhakrishnan

Regional Awards:

Best Telugu Film: Bhagavanth Kesari
Best Tamil Film: Parking
Best Punjabi Film: Godday Godday Chaa
Best Odia Film: Pushkara
Best Marathi Film: Shyamchi Aai
Best Malayalam Film: Ullozhokku
Best Kannada Film: Kandeelu:* The Ray of Hope
Best Hindi Film: Kathal:* A Jackfruit of Mystery
Best Gujarati Film: Vash
Best Bengali Film: Deep Fridge
Best Assamese Film: Rangatapu 1982

Technical Awards:

Best Action Direction: Hanu-man (Telugu)
Best Choreography: Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani
Best Lyrics: Balagam
Best Music Direction: Vaathi (Tamil) – Songs
Best Make-up and Costume Designer: Sam Bahadur
Best Production Designer: 2018:* Everyone is a Hero (Malayalam)
Best Editing: Pookalam (Malayalam)
Best Sound Design: Animal
Best Screenplay: Baby (Telugu), Parking (Tamil)
Best Cinematography: The Kerala Story (Hindi)
Best Female Playback Singer: Jawan
Best Male Playback Singer: Baby

Supporting Roles:

Best Actress in a Supporting Role: Ullozhokku (Urvashi), Vash (Janaki)
Best Actor in a Supporting Role: Pookalam (Vijayaraghavan), Parking (Muthupettai)

Non-Feature Films:

Best Film Critic: Utpal Datta
Best Malayalam Film: Nekal:* Chronicle of the Paddy Man
Best Odia Film: The Sea and Seven Villages
Best Script: Sunflowers Were the First Ones to Know (Kannada)
Best Music Direction: The First Film (Hindi)
Best Editing: Moving Focus (English)

(Updating)