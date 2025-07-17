Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan Box Office Collection Day 6: Earns 0.09 crores on Wednesday, total collection reaches 1.68 crores

Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan film was released in theaters on 11 July 2025 (Friday). On the first day, it had an opening of 0.30 crores. On July 12 (Saturday), the earnings increased to 0.50 crores; on July 13 (Sunday), 0.50 crores were also earned. However, the film’s pace slowed down from 14 July (Monday) onwards, where it earned just 0.15 crore. 0.14 crore came in on 15 July (Tuesday), and now it has dropped to 0.09 crore on 16 July (Wednesday).

Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan is a romantic drama based on the short story The Eyes Have It by renowned author Ruskin Bond. The film stars Vikrant Massey as a blind musician, while Shanaya Kapoor is making her Bollywood debut with this film. Their performances have received mixed reviews from both audiences and critics.

The film is directed by Santosh Singh and produced by Mansi Bagla, Varun Bagla, and Vipin Agnihotri under the banner of Zee Studios and Mini Films. Tanveer Mir does the cinematography, and Unnikrishnan P.P. edits the film. Vishal Mishra composes the music, and Joel Joe Crasto composes the background score.

Although the film’s locations, cinematography, and Vikrant Massey’s sensitive performance have been appreciated, the falling weekday earnings indicate that the word of mouth was not as strong as needed. The film’s Hindi occupancy on July 16 was also only 7.19%, which is worrying.

Now, all eyes will be on the upcoming weekend (20 and 21 July 2025). It remains to be seen whether the film will gain momentum again or weaken its hold in the theater.

Stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com for more updates on the box office.