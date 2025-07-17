Maa Box Office Collection Day 21: Earns 35.99 crores in 3 weeks

Directed by Vishal Furia, Kajol’s starrer ‘Maa’ earned around 0.15 crores on Thursday, July 17, 2025, according to Sacnilk reports. The audience’s interest is still intact. Although earnings dropped during the weekday, the film maintained its hold in theaters.

The film had a good start, earning 4.65 crores on the first day, six crores on the second day, and seven crores on the third. The total collection for the first week was 26.5 crores, which clearly shows that the audience appreciated it.

The film earned 7.8 crores in the second week. There was a decline this week, but the good thing was that the audience returned on the weekend. The film performed a little slower in the third week, but it still has a hold in small towns.

In the third week, 0.20 crore on the 15th day (Friday), 0.45 crore on the 16th day (Saturday), 0.55 crore on the 17th day (Sunday), 0.14 crore on the 18th day (Monday), 0.20 crore on the 19th day (Tuesday), 0.15 crore on the 20th day (Wednesday).

Maa is a mystical horror film believed to be a spin-off connected to the universe of the 2024 hit film Shaitan. The story revolves around a mother (Kajol) who goes to her daughter’s village after her husband’s mysterious death, where they face an ancient curse.

Kajol, Ronit Roy, Indranil Sengupta, and Kherin Sharma also appear in important roles in the film. Saivan Quadras wrote the story and screenplay, and Amil Kian Khan and Ajit Jagtap wrote the dialogue.

The film is produced by Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, and Kumar Mangat Pathak. It is made under the banner of Jio Studios, Devgn Films, and Panorama Studios and distributed by PVR Inox Pictures and Panorama Studios. The film was released in theaters on 27 June 2025 and has a runtime of 133 minutes.

