Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 28: Earned 0.50 crores on Thursday, total collection crosses 162.50 crores

Aamir Khan and Genelia D’Souza’s film Sitaare Zameen Par earned around 0.50 crores on Thursday, 17 July 2025, the 28th day of its release. With this, the total India net collection of the film has reached 162.50 crores. Although earnings decline in the fourth week, the film has performed brilliantly so far.

The film started on 20 June 2025 (Friday) and got a tremendous opening at the box office. On the first day, the film earned 10.7 crores. After this, tremendous growth was seen on the weekend, where the collection was 20.2 crores on 21 June (Saturday) and 27.25 crores on 22 June (Sunday).

The film did a total business of 88.90 crores in its first week (20–27 June). There was a slight decline in the second week (28 June to 4 July), but the film still earned 46.50 crores. In the third week (5 to 11 July), the film’s collection dropped to 18.95 crores.

Now talking about the fourth week, the film earned 0.90 crores on 12 July (Friday), 2.5 crores on 13 July (Saturday), and 2.85 crores on 14 July (Sunday). The weekday decline continued 0.60 crore on July 15 (Monday), 0.80 crore on July 16 (Tuesday), and now 0.50 crore on July 17 (Wednesday).

The film revolves around a basketball coach who is ordered by a court to train a team of differently abled children. Sitaare Zameen Par is touted to be the spiritual successor of Taare Zameen Par. It is an official remake of the 2018 Spanish film Champions.

The film is directed by R.S. Prasanna and produced by Aamir Khan Productions and Aparna Purohit. Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy composed the music, and Ram Sampath composed the background score. The film has received a very positive response from the audience, especially for its emotional depth and inspirational story.

Now everyone’s eyes are on whether the film will be able to cross the 165 crore mark or not. But Sitaare Zameen Par has made a strong place in the hearts of both the box office and the audience.

