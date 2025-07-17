Maalik Box Office Collection Day 6: Rajkummar Rao’s ‘Maalik’ crossed 21 crores, remains strong even in midweek

Rajkummar Rao and Manushi Chillar starrer film Maalik is consistently performing well at the box office. On the sixth day of its release, Wednesday (July 16), the film earned 1.98 crores, taking its total collection to 21 crores net.

The film had collected 15.02 crores in its opening weekend, 1.88 crores on Monday (July 14), and 2.12 crores on Tuesday (July 15). Now this figure has become even stronger after adding Wednesday’s earnings.

A look at the day-by-day collections: Friday to Sunday (Weekend): 15.02 crore, Monday: 1.88 crore, Tuesday: 2.12 crore, Wednesday (Day 6): 1.98 crore, Total: 21 crore net.

Set in 80s Allahabad, this film is the story of a young man’s desire to become a ‘Maalik’ and his struggle. Where guns and blood rule the world of power, greed, and loyalty, people like this film’s raw and gripping storyline.

Rajkumar Rao is seen in the role of an intense gangster in this film, which is being appreciated by the audience. Many people believe that this is one of his strongest performances to date.

The film is directed by Pulkit, who is previously known for thrillers and emotion-packed stories. The film is jointly produced by Kumar Taurani (Tips Films) and Jay Shewakramani (Northern Lights Films).

The way the film is getting positive word-of-mouth and the audience’s love continues even in midweek, it seems that ‘Maalik’ can soon join the 30 crore club.

The film is currently running successfully in theatres across the country.

Maalik is making its place in the audience’s hearts without any big budget or glamorous marketing. The strong story, tremendous performances, and real setting make it a great cinematic experience.

