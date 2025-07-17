Superman (3D) Box Office Collection Day 6: Crosses 33.75 crore mark, but weekend decline remains a matter of concern

Superman (3D), a film based on the iconic hero of DC Comics, has earned a total of 33.75 crore net in India in six days of its release. Although tremendous collections were seen in the first three days, but the weekend decline is clearly visible from the fourth day.

On July 12, 2025 (Friday), the film collected 7.25 crore on the opening day, in which all the English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu versions contributed. On July 13 (Saturday) there was growth to 9.5 crore, and on July 14 (Sunday) there was a collection of 9.25 crore.

Weekday decline started on 15 July (Monday), when the film earned just 2.6 crores. There was a slight recovery on 16 July (Tuesday) and the collection reached three crores, but on 17 July (Wednesday) there was a decline again and the business was estimated at 2.15 crores.

David Corenswet has debuted as the new Superman in the film. He is accompanied by Rachel Brosnahan, Nicholas Hoult and Edi Gathegi in lead roles.

Director Joseph Kosinski, known for Top Gun: Maverick, has directed this film. Hans Zimmer’s great music is heard in the background of the film.

The story shows how Superman has to win the world’s trust while Lex Luthor’s conspiracy presents him as an enemy. Now, it remains to be seen whether the film can pick up the pace again in the coming weekend.

