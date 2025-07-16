Superman (3D) Box Office Collection Day 6: Slow Start to Wednesday, Total Inches Towards 32 Cr

Superman (3D) performed well at the box office in India in its first five days, registering a total net collection of 31.60 crore. However, the film’s pace declined on the sixth day, Wednesday, July 16, 2025. According to early Sacnilk data, the film has earned 0.25 crore on the sixth day. Since the day is still left, the final figures will be out after the evening and night shows.

In the beginning, the film had a strong opening of 7.25 crores on Friday (July 11). After this, it earned 9.5 crores on Saturday and 9.25 crores on Sunday, which shows that the film got a tremendous response over the weekend. On Monday, there was a decline as expected, and the film’s collection was 2.6 crores. On Tuesday, there was a slight recovery, and the film did a business of 3 crores.

The film’s occupancy was very low on Wednesday. The English version recorded an occupancy of 6.33%, Tamil 8.07%, and the Hindi version recorded an occupancy of only 4.87%, which clearly shows that the number of viewers has declined in midweek.

The film is based on DC Comics’ popular superhero Superman and is considered a new beginning of the DC Universe (DCU). This time, David Corenswet plays Clark Kent, aka Superman. Along with him, Rachel Brosnahan, Nicholas Hoult, and Edi Gathegi also play important roles.

The story of the film shows how Superman has to prove himself as the protector of the world while his biggest enemy, Lex Luthor, plots a conspiracy that turns the whole world against him.

Now all eyes are on whether Superman (3D) will be able to pick up the pace again in the coming days and make a strong collection at the end of the week. Expectations are intact considering the initial performance, but Wednesday’s figures are worrying.

At present, the film’s total India net collection has reached 31.85 crores, and this figure may increase slightly more by the end of the day.

