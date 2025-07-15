Maalik Box Office Collection Day 3: Showed its hold on Monday too, earning 1.88 crores

Rajkummar Rao and Manushi Chillar starrer Maalik maintained its stronghold on Monday after a great weekend performance. On Monday, 14th July, the film earned 1.88 crores, taking its total box office collection to 16.90 crores.

Let’s break down the Box Office. On the First Weekend, the film collected 15.02 Crores, and on the First Monday, it collected 1.88 Crores, for a Total collection of 16.90 Crores.

The film is getting a very positive response from the audience. Rajkummar Rao’s strong performance and the film’s raw, gritty story are highly appreciated. This is why Maalik is getting the benefit of strong word of mouth and is holding its ground even on weekdays.

In terms of the storyline, Maalik is an intense gangster drama set in the 80s in Allahabad that shows the price of power, greed, and loyalty. The film is the story of an ambitious youth who wants to become the ‘Maalik’ in the game of guns and blood.

Pulkit directed the film, which Kumar Taurani (Tips Films) and Jay Sevakis (Northern Lights Films) produced.

Rajkummar Rao’s performance is considered to be the strongest of his career. Maalik can soon join the 30 crore club if the film continues at this pace.

The film is currently running successfully in theatres.

