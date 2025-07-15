Metro… In Dino Box Office Collection Day 12: Film Drops Sharply on Second Monday

‘Metro… In Dino performed well in its first week and showed some strength in the second weekend. However, a sharp drop in the film’s earnings was seen on the second Monday, the 11th day (14th July).

According to Sacnilk’s report, the film earned only 1.25 crore on the 11th day, a drop of about 73% compared to Sunday. At the same time, in the first three days of the second week, the film earned 2.35 crore (Friday), 4.65 crore (Saturday), and 4.65 crore (Sunday), respectively. These figures clearly show that the film’s hold is getting weaker after the weekend.

So far, the film’s total earnings in 12 days have reached close to 40.09 crores. However, the earnings of the 12th day (Tuesday, 15th July) have been estimated to be around 0.34 crores, but this data is still being updated, and the final figures will come out after 10 pm.

On Tuesday, July 15, the Hindi occupancy of the film was only 11.06%, which clearly shows that the audience’s interest is declining. If this trend continues, the film may find reaching the 50 crore club difficult.

Metro… In Dino is being called a spiritual sequel to the 2007 film Life in a… Metro. The film beautifully portrays urban relationships, loneliness, and emotional attachment complexities.

The film has a wonderful cast includes Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Ali Fazal, and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Anurag Basu’s storytelling and Pritam’s music make the film even more special.

Now, it remains to be seen how well the film can hold on in the remaining days of the week and whether it gets any big-mouth publicity or new momentum.

