Vikrant Massey exits Ranveer Singh’s Don 3, Deets inside

Ranveer Singh‘s Don 3 has been making a frenzy for all the right reasons. Well, why not? Following the success of the film’s franchise, it’s likely the next big thing for movie enthusiasts. However, Shah Rukh Khan shall not step into the shoes of the role again—heavy sighs. Followed by that, Farhan Akhtar got Ranveer Singh on board to play the iconic role.

Kiara Advani was also a part of the third instalment. But the actress reportedly withdrew from the film due to pregnancy. And now following this, Vikrant Massey who was signed in to play the antagonist in the film has also stepped back from the movie. According to an insider the actor has taken the decision due to lack of depth in the role, and it needs a transformation.

The identity of the antagonist in Don 3 remains under wraps, but speculation is rife. Word has it that Aditya Roy Kapur and Vijay Deverakonda are among the top contenders for the role. However, until there’s an official announcement from the filmmakers or the actors themselves, fans will have to wait patiently for confirmation.

In the meantime, Vikrant is garnering praise for his performance in Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, a film that also marked Shanaya Kapoor’s debut in Bollywood. On another front, Ranveer Singh has wowed audiences with his striking appearance in the teaser of Aditya Dhar’s highly anticipated project Dhurandhar.