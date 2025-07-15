Congrats: Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra become parents to baby girl

Good news coming in. Bollywood power couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have become proud parents of baby girl.

This is the couple’s first baby. On February 28 this year, Sidharth and Kiara announced that they were expecting a child together.

Both the mother and the baby are reported to be healthy, as per media reports.

It is said that the baby was due in August but the baby arrived early by the grace of God.

Kiara was taken to HN Reliance Hospital in the Girgaon area of Mumbai for her delivery.

Recently, the couple paid a visit to a clinic and the videos went viral.

We wish the couple and the little bundle of joy a blissful life ahead.