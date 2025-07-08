NTR Announces War 2 Wrap, Hrithik Hosts Intimate Celebration Dinner

Jr NTR and Hrithik Roshan have completed the shooting of their upcoming film War 2. A major part of this action thriller was shot at Yash Raj Studios under the leadership of the film’s director Ayan Mukherjee. After the shoot, Hrithik invited Jr NTR, his family, director Ayan Mukherjee and the YRF team to his house for a special dinner.

Jr NTR announced the wrap of War 2 on Instagram story and wrote, “It’s a wrap for #War2! Working with Hrithik Sir has always been fun. I got to learn a lot from his energy. Ayan has prepared a big surprise, which the audience will enjoy on Independence Day weekend.”

It is being said that in the last 6 days, Hrithik and Jr NTR shot a tremendous dance number, which was choreographed by Bosco Martis and music was given by Pritam. Not only this, Jr NTR’s wife and both children were also present on the set who themselves are big fans of Hrithik.

The shooting of War 2 lasted for a total of 149 days, in which 6 powerful action scenes, 2 songs and many emotional moments were filmed. Now the film is entering the final phase of promotion.

Director Abhiraj also shared BTS pictures and wrote, “And that’s a wrap on WAR2. Thank you @ayan_mukerji @yrf for making me a part of this wonderful journey. Can’t wait for the screens to light up on 14th August!”

The teaser for War 2 is already out. According to reports, two songs and a trailer of the film will be released in the next 37 days. The film stars Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR and Kiara Advani in lead roles.

The film will release on Independence Day weekend on August 14, 2025 and is set to create a stir as the sixth chapter of the YRF Spy Universe.

