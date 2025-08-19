Rukmini Vasanth Joins Yash’s Toxic After Nayanthara and Kiara Advani

South industry’s fast-growing actress Rukmini Vasanth needs no introduction today. Rukmini, who started her career with Birbal, got real recognition from Rakshit Shetty’s superhit film Sapta Sagardache Elo. After this, she has continuously raised the graph of her career.

Rukmini recently made her debut in the Tamil film Ace opposite Vijay Sethupathi. It will soon be seen in Rishab Shetty’s much-awaited film Kantara Chapter 1, which Hombale Films produces. She is also working on a project with Sivakarthikeyan, which will be seen in Prashanth Neel and Jr NTR’s next film.

But the biggest and most exciting news is that Rukmini Vasanth has now become part of Yash’s mega-film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown Ups. The film is directed by Geetu Mohandas, and its scale, vision, and star cast have already created tremendous curiosity among the audience.

The film already has talented actresses like Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, and Tara Sutaria attached to it. Now, Rukmini Vasanth has joined this power-packed lineup as a Kannada heroine.

According to sources, Rukmini has also completed some film shooting schedules. However, the official announcement is yet to be made.

Toxic is being produced by Venkat Narayan’s KVN Productions and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations. The mega-budget project is being shot in English and Kannada and is being prepared for a multi-language release. Rajiv Rai is handling the film’s cinematography.

Yash’s ambitious film will be released worldwide on March 19, 2026, and is expected to bring a new level of cinema experience.

