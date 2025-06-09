Sidharth Malhotra Kicks Off Shooting for ‘Vvan – Force Of The Forest’

Sidharth Malhotra has started shooting for his upcoming folk thriller ‘Vvan – Force Of The Forest’. The film was announced some time ago with a tremendous motion poster, which increased the curiosity of the audience a lot. Now Sidharth has given a glimpse of the first day of shooting by sharing a picture of the clapboard of the film on social media.

In the picture, the name of the film Vvan is seen written on the clapboard, and with this, he wrote in the caption, “#Vvan”.

The film is being directed by Arunabh Kumar and Deepak Kumar Mishra. It is being jointly produced by Balaji Telefilms and TVF Motion Pictures. ‘Vvan’ will be released in theatres on the Chhath festival of 2025.

Earlier, the motion poster released showed that entry into the forest is prohibited after sunset. Amidst a mysterious and thrilling atmosphere, a man is seen running with a torch and the camera moves towards a temple located in the middle of a dense forest, where two glowing eyes are seen on either side of the temple.

The story of the film revolves around folk tales and mysteries and in this Sidharth will be seen in a character who grapples with the forces of the forest and the mysteries hidden behind it.

Talking about the work front, Sidharth Malhotra was last seen in the film ‘Yodha’, in which he played the role of an army officer. However, the film did not get a special response at the box office. Now Sidharth is preparing to make a bang comeback once again with ‘Vvan’.

Now it remains to be seen how much this folk thriller is able to thrill the audience.

