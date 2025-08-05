Has YRF Scored Over Dharma in the ‘Launchpad’ Game?

Launching a star is an art as much as it is a business, an alchemy of timing, talent, opportunity, and a bit of magic. Over the past decade and a half, two names have dominated this craft: Yash Raj Films (YRF) and Dharma Productions. Both have launched some of the brightest new faces, yet their methods could not be more different. So, when it comes to shaping the future of Hindi cinema, who truly holds the stronger launchpad, YRF or Dharma? The answer is as layered as the stories they bring to the screen.

YRF: The Architect of Stardom

YRF is the paramount critic when it comes to timing and talent. While the other movies compete for the spotlight of media attention, YRF launches with an almost whisper, blockbusters with the glitziest cast. It works on just a few movies every year for just a few actors and then sometimes for some fresh, unheard-of faces that do not have any standard pedigree, in the hope of bringing them up-mature through these big projects and art associations.

Take a look at the talent YRF (Yash Raj Films) has launched and nurtured: Anushka Sharma, who made her debut in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi (2008) with Shah Rukh Khan, and went on to do multiple films with YRF; Ranveer Singh, who gained fame for Band Baaja Baaraat (2010) and remains synonymous with YRF; Parineeti Chopra, who transitioned from a marketer at YRF to acting (Ladies vs Ricky Bahl, 2011) and hit after hit thereafter; and Arjun Kapoor who was launched with Ishaqzaade (2012). Other notable YRF debuts include Vaani Kapoor (Shuddh Desi Romance, 2013), Tahir Raj Bhasin (Mardaani, 2014), Bhumi Pednekar made her debut in Dum Laga Ke Haisha (2015) after functioning as a casting assistant, Sharvari (Bunty Aur Babli 2, 2021) Manushi Chhillar, Samrat Prithviraj (2022), and the recent two debuts of Ahaan Panday & Aneet Padda!

YRF’s blockbuster successes, such as Tiger Zinda Hai, Sultan, and War, which have crossed the ₹300 crore mark, add commercial heft to their launches, turning promising newcomers into bankable stars. Though YRF’s style may feel hands-off post-launch, it signals trust in the actor’s ability to carve out their niche, a subtle but powerful form of mentorship.

Dharma: The Spotlight’s Commanding Presence

Dharma Productions under Karan Johar grabs the spotlight with flair and enthusiasm. It annually produces and distributes more films and party extensively across all media platforms-from “Koffee With Karan,” “talent agencies,” and their OTT division, Dharmatic-a complete 360-degree-mediascape. Dharma’s approach encompasses much more than just the film; stars are created as brands, entrenched deeply into popular culture.

The list of Dharma launches is an A-list from Bollywood’s young elite. From Student of the Year (2012) that introduced Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and Sidharth Malhotra to Student of the Year 2 (2019) launching Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria, Dharma knows how to start a career in Bollywood. Dhadak (2018) introduced Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter, continuing Dharma’s tradition of grooming star kids into mainstream success. Ontho these mentioned, Dharma has also thrust in the limelight of Bhumi Pednekar, who promised her first break in YRF productions, but after that saw much more of Dharma distribution and grooming; Vicky Kaushal, who became popular under Dharma’s banner with Lust Stories; and Sidharth Shukla, whose transition from TV to films was eased by Dharma.

While Dharma’s highest-grossing solo blockbuster, Simmba (₹240 crore), has yet to cross YRF’s ₹300 crore benchmark, its strength lies in cultivating stars who thrive across films, social media, and streaming platforms.

Different Roads, Shared Success

YRF and Dharma are architects of stardom, but their blueprints differ. YRF crafts fewer, more measured launches with a focus on creative substance and blockbuster impact. Dharma opts for volume, visibility, and diversified promotion, creating an ecosystem that sustains celebrity momentum.

Neither approach is inherently superior. YRF builds actors for longevity through creative trust and selective nurturing. Dharma creates multi-dimensional stars through media savvy and mentorship.

The Takeaway

The real winner is Bollywood itself, enriched by these two distinct launchpads. Together, YRF and Dharma offer fresh talent multiple pathways whether through quiet, steady growth or dynamic, media-fuelled rise to shine. It is worth celebrating how both houses continuously renew the industry with new dreams and voices.

After all, launching a star is not about eclipsing the other; it is about illuminating the path ahead.