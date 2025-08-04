The Great Indian Kapil Show S3 E7 Review: Parineeti Chopra & Raghav Chadha’s ‘prem sabha’ is a fun banter

Season 3, Episode 7 of The Great Indian Kapil Show aired, with the spotlight firmly set on the beguiling couple of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha. It is seldom that a Bollywood actress and her politician husband share a stage in such an uninhibited, comedic atmosphere-a fantastic mix of political satire, romance, and pure entertainment.

From the very beginning, Parineeti and Raghav’s chemistry sets a warm tone for the episode. Their playful banter and candid revelations give a new angle to the celebrity interview. From their witty exchanges to subtleAnnyi) expressions of affection, the duo maintains a light and lively energy throughout the show.

A highlight of the episode is when Parineeti talks about her pehli rasoi, narrating how she attempted to make halwa for her in-laws. Raghav’s cheeky reply, “nakal mein bhi akal chahiye,” after tasting a halwa that reminded him of his mother’s, draws hearty laughs from the audience and proves once again how humour thrives in honesty.

Political humour is well woven throughout the episode, adding an intelligent layer to the comedy. Raghav, despite his usual serious public persona, handles it with a good-natured flair. This makes it one of the most balanced and entertaining couple interviews seen on the show in recent times.

Diamond Raja still retains the crown due to his wit and self-invitations, with one particular joke being of going to perform at the couple’s second anniversary celebrations. Every second of his timing and antics serves as a comedy lift for the show.

Another thing that kept people buzzing online was when the couple vaguely promised “giving good news soon.” It got the live studio audience speculating, with excitement growing along with it.

All in all, Episode 7 of The Great Indian Kapil Show feels like a warm and romantic comedy rolled into a talk show. Infused with an array of sweet stories, laughter, and the unmistakable presence of love shared by Parineeti and Raghav, the episode will not just entertain but make you love it.