Vote Now: Most Popular Actress In A Digital Film – Kriti Sanon, Sanya Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra, Sharvari Wagh, Ananya Panday, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Tamannaah Bhatia, Nikita Dutta

India’s original and biggest web entertainment award, Dish TV Watcho Presents IWMBuzz Digital Awards, returns with its much anticipated seventh edition – and it promises to be bigger and better than ever. The awards continue to honor the creativity, talents, and storytelling in the digital entertainment space.

Digital platforms make it easier for viewers to watch shows, films, and series, offering on-demand access, bold content, and original storytelling; the IWMBuzz awards stand as a tribute to the artists and creators making it possible. Today, we present the nominees for the Most Popular Actress In A Digital Film category at the IWMBuzz Digital Awards 2025. Check below!

Kriti Sanon (Do Patti) The heartthrob, Kriti, showcased her acting skills by portraying a double role for the first time. She played the role of Saumya and Shailee, showcasing her talent. This is the actress's debut as a producer with Blue Butterfly Films. The film stars Shaheer Sheikh opposite Kriti.

Sanya Malhotra (Mrs) Sanya received massive praise and criticism for her role as Richa Sharma in the show Mrs. It is a family drama film that also stars Nishant Dahiya, Aparna Ghoshal, and Nitya Moyal. It is produced by Harman Baweja, Pammi Baweja, Smitha Baliga, Jyoti Deshpande, and Abdul Aziz Makani.

Parineeti Chopra (Amar Singh Chamkila) As Amarjot Kaur, Parineeti made her comeback on screen and won hearts with her acting skills. She paired opposite Diljit Dosanjh as the lead. It is a musical drama directed by Imtiaz Ali.

Sharvari Wagh (Maharaj) Sharvari showcased her talent and proved her versatility with the role of Viraaj in Maharaj. The film also features Junaid Khan and Shalini Pandey in the key roles. The crime drama is directed by Siddharth P. Malhotra and produced by YRF Entertainment.

Ananya Panday (CTRL) It is directed by Vikramaditya Motwane and produced by Nikhil Dwivedi and Arya Menon under Saffron Magicworks and Andolan Films. Ananya plays the character of a social media influencer, Nalini "Nella" Awasthi, and portrays a character different from the previous roles.

Nushrratt Bharuccha (Chhorii 2) Nusrat showcased her talent in the horror drama Chhorii 2, portraying the character of Sakshi, who is a mother on a mission to save her daughter. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vikram Malhotra, and Jack Davis and directed by Vishal Furia.

Tamannaah Bhatia (Sikandar Ka Muqaddar) As Kamini Singh, Tamannaah won hearts with her performance in Sikandar Ka Muqaddar. The film also stars Jimmy Sheirgill, Avinash Tiwary, Rajeev Mehta, and Divya Dutta. It is directed by Neeraj Pandey and produced by Shital Bhatia under Friday Storytellers.

Nikita Dutta (Jewel Theif) Nikita played the role of Farah in Jewel Theif – The Heist Begins. With her charm, she has impressed The viewers. The action thriller also featured Saif Ali Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat, Kunal Kapoor, and others in key roles. It is directed by Kookie Gulati and Robbie Grewal and produced by Marflix Pictures.

Voting ends soon.