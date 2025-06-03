Vote Now: Most Popular Actor In A Comic Role In A Web Series – Durgesh Kumar, Jameel Khan, Gajraj Rao Sparsh Srivastava, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Tusshar Kapoor, Avinash Dwivedi

India’s original and biggest web entertainment award, Dish TV Watcho Presents IWMBuzz Digital Awards, returns with its much anticipated seventh edition – and it promises to be bigger and better than ever. The awards continue to honor the creativity, talents, and storytelling in the digital entertainment space.

Digital platforms make it easier for viewers to watch shows, films, and series, offering on-demand access, bold content, and original storytelling; the IWMBuzz awards stand as a tribute to the artists and creators making it possible. Today, we present the nominees for the Most Popular Actor In A Comic Role In A Web Series category at the IWMBuzz Digital Awards 2025. Check below!

Durgesh Kumar (Panchayat S3) Vote Now Durgesh portrays the role of Bhushan Kumar (Banrakas). His character is cunning and funny, often clashing with Jitendra Kumar’s Abhishek Tripathi. It is available on Amazon Prime Video.

Jameel Khan (Gullak S4) Vote Now The actor portrays the character Santosh Mishra, who is the head of the family. He continues to play the same role in Season Four, and his comic timing yet again wins hearts. It is available on Song LIV.

Gajraj Rao (Dupahiya) Vote Now Gajraj plays the character of Banwari Rao in Dupahiya. As always, his comic timing and acting skills contribute to making this series a hit. You can watch the show on Prime Video.

Sparsh Srivastava (Dupahiya) Vote Now Dupahiya’s every character is special, and their comic timing makes this a perfect treat for the viewers. Sparsh plays the role of Bhugol Jha. The web series is available on Prime Video.

Kunaal Roy Kapur (Bandish Bandits S2) Vote Now With his comic character, Arghya, in Bandish, Kunaal has showcased his talent in the performing arts. His performance is exceptional in this web series, which you can watch on Amazon Prime Video.

Tusshar Kapoor (Dus June Ki Raat) Vote Now Tusshar’s name itself in the show sounds hilarious, i.e., Panauti, which means bad luck. Yet again, with his comedy and presence, he made the scenes even funnier in Dus June Ki Raat, which is available on Jiocinema, now JioHotstar.

Avinash Dwivedi (Dupahiya) Vote Now His amazing acting skills and performance as Kuber Tripathi in Dupahiya have won hearts and also helped the actor gain recognition. The comedy web show is available on Prime Video.

Voting ends soon. For details, log on to www.iwmdigitalawards.com.