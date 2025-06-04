Vote Now: Most Popular Web Series – Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, Black Warrant, Khakee: The Bengal Chapter, Panchayat S3, Paatal Lok S2, Ek Badnaam Aashram S3, Gullak S4, Gyaarah Gyaarah, Taaza Khabar S2

India’s original and biggest web entertainment award, Dish TV Watcho Presents IWMBuzz Digital Awards, returns with its much anticipated seventh edition – and it promises to be bigger and better than ever. The awards continue to honor the creativity, talents, and storytelling in the digital entertainment space.

Digital platforms make it easier for viewers to watch shows, films, and series, offering on-demand access, bold content, and original storytelling; the IWMBuzz awards stand as a tribute to the artists and creators making it possible. Today, we present the nominees for the Most Popular Web Series category at the IWMBuzz Digital Awards 2025. Check below!

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar It is a period drama created by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The series revolves around the lives of tawaifs and their intersection with political and personal issues during British colonial rule. Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal, and Taha Saha Badussha are the main cast.

Black Warrant Based on the non-fiction book "Black Warrant: Confessions of a Tihar Jailer" by Sunil Gupta and Sunetra Choudhary, this web series is a crime drama. Created by Vikramaditya Motwane and Satyanshu Singh, the show stars Zahan Kapoor, Rahul Bhat, Paramveer Singh Cheema, and Anurag Thakur.

Khakee: The Bengal Chapter This is a crime thriller by Neeraj Pandey that delves into the complex world of crime and politics in Bengal. Jeet, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Parambrata Chatterjee, and Chitrangada Singh are the key stars.

Panchayat S3 It is a comedy-drama created by The Viral Fever. This show narrates the story of an engineer who joins the Panchayat as a secretary in a small village in Uttar Pradesh. The show casts Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Sanvikaa, Chandan Roy, and others in key roles.

Paatal Lok S2 The story of the web show revolves around Inspector Hathi Ram's rigorous investigation of a high-profile murder, which lands him in Northeast India, where he navigates the ups and downs of his life. Jaideep Ahlawat, Tillotama Shome, Jahnu Barua, Nagesh Kukunoor, and Prashant Tamang are the main cast.

Ek Badnaam Aashram S3 This web series revolves around Baba Nirala, who interferes with the state's politics with the help of the Chief Minister. Bobby Deol appears in the lead role.

Gullak S4 The story revolves around the Mishra family, and with the fourth season, the characters continue to evolve. Jameel Khan, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Vaibhav Raj Gupta, Harsh Mayar, Shivankit Singh Parihar and Sunita Rajwar are the main cast.

Gyaarah Gyaarah This is an investigative thriller web series featuring Raghav Juyal as the main character. Besides him, the show features Kritika Kamra and Dhairya Karwa in key roles.

Taaza Khabar S2 In the second season, the lead character Vasya, played by Bhuvan Bam, faces the consequences of his actions from the first season. This is full of drama, suspense, and thrill. Shriya Pilgaonkar and Jaaved Jaffrey play key roles.

