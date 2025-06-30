Glitz & Glamour: Real talent wins big at IWMBuzz Digital Awards Season 7, India’s Biggest OTT & Web Entertainment Awards

India’s original and biggest OTT web entertainment awards, DishTV Watcho Presents IWMBuzz Digital Awards was a night to witness, and the country did. With the elevation of digital/OTT sphere in and out, the awards saw top faces and creators getting awarded for their commendable work done in digital space. The deserving took home the flying golden jaguar.

Held on 19th June, Mumbai, the night was powered by Bajaj Almond Drops and Lacto Calamine, in association with Royal Ranthambore Premium Glassware and TV9 Bharatvarsh. Partners included Radiocity, Think Events, Art Media and Whiteapple.

The IWMBuzz Digital Awards Season 7 witnessed a glittering turnout of celebrated talents from the digital entertainment world. Among the many notable personalities who graced the event were Jaideep Ahlawat, Pratik Gandhi, Shaheer Sheikh, Kajol, Manoj Bajpayee, Ritwik Bhowmik, Rasika Dugal, Huma Qureshi, Rakul Preet Singh, Sunny Leone, Sharad Kelkar, Divyanka Tripathi, Jitendra Kumar, Shabana Azmi, Barkha Singh, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Patralekha, RajKummar Rao, among others. Their presence and unmatched star power, brought shine to the evening, making it a truly unforgettable celebration of digital excellence, and to more in future.

The night dazzled with a dynamic mix of categories that truly captured the pulse of the digital entertainment world. From power-packed Jury Awards to fan-fuelled Popular Awards, and from sharp Editorial picks to bold Special Recognitions, the stage was set to honour every shade of talent.

Categories spanned across web series, digital films, podcasts, youth dramas, and non-fiction gems, applauding brilliance in acting, direction, cinematography, editing, music, VFX, and more. Whether it was celebrating scene-stealing villains, breakout debuts, viral sensations or powerhouse performances, no stone was left unturned in showcasing the creativity, craft and charisma driving the OTT revolution.

Siddhartha Laik, editor & founder of IWMBuzz, noting the grandeur, says, “We celebrated real talent in OTT space. Celebrated creation and creators from the country. This was the 7th year, it’s been an emotional roller coaster, and we at IWMBuzz look up to more such grand nights and with bigger enthusiasm.”

Sukhpreet Singh, Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), Dish TV says, “At Dish TV Watcho, we believe great stories deserve a great stage — and presenting IWMBuzz Digital Awards Season 7 truly delivered on that. As a leading content platform, we’ve seen storytelling expand from living rooms to mobile screens, and from fixed schedules to on-demand viewing. This event was a celebration of that. Today, it’s not about format or fame, but authenticity, innovation, and emotional resonance. The awards honoured creators who are redefining content with courage and creativity. We’re proud to support this dynamic digital movement and remain committed to empowering bold, original voices across India.”

“We are proud to have partnered with IWMBuzz Digital Awards Season 7 — a platform that not only honours excellence in the OTT space but also celebrates fearless expression and individuality. At Bajaj Almond Drops, we believe in empowering people to show up confidently and unapologetically — and this event was a perfect reflection of that spirit. It was inspiring to witness so many incredible talents being recognised for their craft and creativity that’s shaping the future of digital entertainment in India, adds Bajaj Almond Drops spokesperson, Sanath R. Pulikkal, Head of Marketing, Bajaj Consumer Care.

Amar Sinha, COO at Radico Khaitan, says, “It was an absolute delight for Radico Khaitan to be a part of the 7th edition of the IWMBuzz Digital Awards, a dazzling evening that truly celebrated the pulse of modern Indian storytelling. From iconic names to emerging digital trailblazers, the night was a tribute to originality, talent, and sheer creative brilliance. As curators of India’s finest luxury spirits, we were we were delighted to bring our premium portfolio, including Rampur Indian Single Malt, Jaisalmer Gin, Royal Ranthambore Whisky and Magic Moments Dazzle Vodka, to an audience that appreciates craftsmanship and distinction. Our association with this vibrant cultural moment reflects our belief that great stories and great spirits both deserve to be savoured.”

As the night came to a close, IWMBuzz Digital Awards Season 7 left behind more than just trophies and red-carpet moments. It left behind stories of passion, grit, and creativity that define today’s digital space. We didn’t just see big names and glamour, but it was more about applauding the countless hours creators put in behind the scenes to bring stories to life. In celebrating both the established and emerging stars, the event reminded us why the digital world matters and how it’s only going to become more inspiring from here.

The show will soon air on TV9 Bharatvarsh and stream on DishTV Watcho.