IWMBuzz Media is back with Digital Awards Season 7, India’s Biggest OTT & Web Entertainment Awards

India’s original and biggest OTT web entertainment awards, Dish TV Watcho Presents IWMBuzz Digital Awards is back again with its most anticipated digital awards, for the 7th time. The extravaganza is going to get a top notch push this time and you can only now count your days until 19th June. IWMBuzz Digital Awards Season 7, to be held in Mumbai, is powered by Bajaj Almond Drops and Lacto Calamine, in association with Royal Ranthambore and TV9 Bharatvarsh. Partners include Radiocity, Think Events, Art Media and Whiteapple.

The past six seasons have witnessed some of the biggest showcases on stage. With revered celebrities from the B-town, getting their deserved earnings, IWMBuzz rejuvenated the entertainment spectrum like a magician.

And the revolution has a legacy, with a chain of triumphant showcase of awards and summits, like Media Summit, Gaming Awards, Bengal’s Most Stylish and India Web Fest, IWMBuzz, the flag-bearer of innovation and creativity is now again on the march, to honour the best talents in the country.

The honours are across editorial, jury, popular and special categories. Honourable jury members for this year are: Aalim Hakim (Hairstylist), Anup Soni (Indian Actor), Bharat Dabholkar (Advertising Professional), Bharati K Dubey (Senior Journalist), Dr. Annurag Batra (Bw Businessworld Media Group & Exchange4media Group), Jamnadas Majethia (Hats Off Productions), Joginder Tuteja (Trade Expert & Film Critic), Nandita Puri (Author, Journalist, Chair, Om Puri Foundation), Raja Chand (Raja Chanda Films), Raveena Tandon (Indian Actress), Shilpa Shirodkar (Bollywood Actress), Swapnil Joshi (Indian Film Actor, Producer & Entrepreneur), Vibha Kaul Bhat (Senior Journalist), Zaman Habib (Writer, Lyricist & Producer), Zayed Khan (Actor).

“It feels emotional. 7 years, and we feel we are just getting started in the league. Our aim has always been to cherish the best works in the country, that go unseen and uncelebrated. We at IWMBuzz quest to recognise the ground work that happens behind the curtains, we celebrate the unsung, and put them on the pedestal so they get seen. With season 7, it’s again a toast to the bests in the country,” says Siddhartha Laik, founder & editor-in-chief of IWMBuzz.

Sukhpreet Singh, Chief Revenue Officer, Dish TV India, said, “At Watcho, we’ve always believed in creating space for stories that are unique, voices that are fresh, and creators who are passionate about their craft. That’s exactly what this platform represents — a celebration of the diversity and talent that defines today’s digital content ecosystem. Whether it’s original series, short-format storytelling, or regional and global content like Korean dramas, our goal has always been to bring something relevant and refreshing to audiences. Presenting IWMBuzz Digital Awards is a perfect extension of that vision. It’s not just about recognition—it’s about nurturing a creative community that’s growing stronger each year. We’re excited to be a part of this journey and hope it inspires creators to keep experimenting, pushing boundaries, and telling stories that truly connect.”

“It’s an absolute honour to power IWMBuzz Digital Awards Season 7. It reflects Bajaj Almond Drops’ continued commitment to empower the digital-first generation of Creators. In a world where reels, stories, and web originals affect and more importantly, shape cultural conversations, OTT is not just entertainment — it’s influence. As a Styling brand that has always valued expression, Bajaj Almond Drops has embraced digital evolution and we are proud to celebrate Creators who own their individuality, Express Bindaazgi, and shape trends across platforms,” says Sanath R. Pulikkal (Head of Marketing, Bajaj Consumer Care).

Adds Amar Sinha, COO at Radico Khaitan Ltd, “We at Radico Khaitan are thrilled to be associated with TV9 for India’s Biggest OTT & Web Entertainment Awards 2025, hosted by IWMBuzz in collaboration with News9. As we step into this exciting partnership, we are proud to celebrate the brilliance and creativity of India’s digital entertainment industry. June 19 promises to be a dazzling night of stars, stories, and standout magical moments and we are excited to be right at the heart of it all.”

Last year, we got to see some of the biggest personalities from Bollywood, OTT walk the red carpet. This year too, the season is going cocoon the stage with the brightest from Bollywood and OTT industry.

Keep your eager eyes on the page, get your ‘jazba’ a jolt to enjoy a joyous watch in JW Marriot, Juhu. All hail IWMBuzz Digital Awards Season 7, India’s Original & Biggest OTT and Web Entertainment Awards.

(Entry By Invitation Only)