Vote Now: Most Popular Actress In A Web Series – Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Shweta Tripathi, Ananya Panday, Divyanka Tripathi, Huma Qureshi, Prajakta Koli, Shriya Pilgaonkar

India’s original and biggest web entertainment award, Dish TV Watcho Presents IWMBuzz Digital Awards, returns with its much anticipated seventh edition – and it promises to be bigger and better than ever. The awards continue to honor the creativity, talents, and storytelling in the digital entertainment space.

Digital platforms make it easier for viewers to watch shows, films, and series, offering on-demand access, bold content, and original storytelling; the IWMBuzz awards stand as a tribute to the artists and creators making it possible. Today, we present the nominees for the Most Popular Actress In A Web Series category at the IWMBuzz Digital Awards 2025. Check below!

Manisha Koirala (Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar) Vote Now As Mallikajaan, the legendary actress Manisha made her comeback and won hearts with her amazing performance. Her expressions, moves, and style contribute to a great scene. You must watch this Netflix series.

Sonakshi Sinha (Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar) Vote Now Sonakshi has not portrayed a character as intense as this one in her career, and this marks a new milestone for her as an actress. As Fareeda, she proved her versatility on-screen in the Netflix web series.

Shweta Tripathi (Mirzapur S3) Vote Now Fiery, bold, and fearless Shweta did justice to her role in Gajgamini “Golu” Gupta. She reprises her role in season three and is seen in a more powerful role after the death of Kaaleen Bhaiya. The series is available on Prime Video.

Ananya Panday (Call Me Bae) Vote Now Ananya as Bella Chowdhury yet again wins hearts with her performance in Call Me Bae. From being a rich girl to losing everything and struggling to make her way to the top. It is available on Prime Video.

Divyanka Tripathi (Adrishyam – The Invisible Heroes) Vote Now With the role of Parvati Sehgal, Divyanka broke her image of a Bahu. Working as an undercover operative, the actress is on a mission to save civilians from terrorist threats. You can watch the show on Sony LIV.

Huma Qureshi (Mithya: The Darker Chapter) Vote Now As Juhi in the web show, Huma finds it difficult to gel along with her sister Rhea. The story revolves around the two sisters’ fight and the dark secrets they discover about their family.

Prajakta Koli (Mismatched S3) Vote Now Prajakta reprises her role as Dimple in the third season, but her journey is filled with emotional drama, betrayal, career complications, and dreams, making it a perfect treat to watch. It is available on Netflix.

Shriya Pilgaonkar (Taaza Khabar S2) Vote Now Shriya portrayed a key character in Taaza Khabar. Her character name was Madhubala (Madhu). She is the love interest of Bhuvan Bam’s character in the series. The web show is available on Disney + Hotstar, which is now JioHotstar.

