India’s original and biggest web entertainment award, Dish TV Watcho Presents IWMBuzz Digital Awards, returns with its much anticipated seventh edition – and it promises to be bigger and better than ever. The awards continue to honor the creativity, talents, and storytelling in the digital entertainment space.

Digital platforms make it easier for viewers to watch shows, films, and series, offering on-demand access, bold content, and original storytelling; the IWMBuzz awards stand as a tribute to the artists and creators making it possible. Today, we present the nominees for the Most Popular Digital Film On The Web (Above 60 Mins) category at the IWMBuzz Digital Awards 2025. Check below!

Amar Singh Chamkila This became an instant hit featuring Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra in the lead roles of Amar Singh Chamkila and Amarjot Kaur, respectively. It is a biographical film based on the life of musician Amar Singh Chamkila. It is available on Netflix.

Maharaj This film marks the debut of Amir Khan's son, Junaid Khan, who won hearts with his acting skills. It is based on the Maharaj Libel Case of 1862 and Saurabh Shah's novel about the case. It is another Netflix film. The film also casts Sharvari Wagh and Shalini Pandey in the key roles.

Do Patti Starring Shaheer Sheikh and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles, this thriller drama film is all about love, betrayal, drama, and mystery that the audience can get over. This film marked the debut of Shaheer in films and Kriti's debut as a producer. It is available on Netflix.

Superboys Of Malegaon This is an inspirational story of a boy named Nasir Shaikh and other amateur filmmakers in the small town of Malegaon. The Amazon Prime Video film stars Adarsh Gourav, Vineet Kumar Singh, Shashank Arora, and Anuj Singh Duhan in key roles.

The Mehta Boys Starring Boman Irani and Avinash Tiwary in key roles, this film is a perfect treat, showcasing the strained relationship between the father-son duo and how it turns out to be a great life lesson. It is available on Amazon Prime Video.

Agni Starring Pratik Gandhi, Divyenndu, Jitendra Joshi, Saiyami Kher, and Kabir Shah in lead roles, this film is a perfect treat for lovers of action thrillers. It is available on Amazon Prime Video. The film highlights the challenges faced by firefighters.

Berlin A must-watch for mystery lovers as Aparshakti Khurana as Pushkin Verma gets in the role of a sign language interpreter to find out the truth about the deaf-mute man who is speculated to be a foreign spy. It is available on Zee5 and also stars Ishwak Singh, Rahul Bose, Anupriya Goenka, and Kabir Bedi.

Mrs Starring Sanya Malhotra in the lead role, this film is a remake of the Malayalam film The Great Indian Kitchen. This film bravely explores the challenges faced by a newlywed woman who must navigate regressive patriarchal traditions. It is available on Zee5.

Dhoom Dhaam This rom-com is a perfect treat for those who love fun and entertainment. Starring Yami Gautam Dhar and Pratik Gandhi in the lead roles, the duo has won hearts. The film is available on Netflix.

