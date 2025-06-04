Vote Now: Most Popular Negative Character In A Web Series (Male/Female) – Chunky Pandey, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Rajeev Thakur, Harsh Chhaya, Avantika Dasani, Anurag Kashyap, Javed Jaffrey, Rajat Kapoor, Sanjeeda Shaikh

India’s original and biggest web entertainment award, Dish TV Watcho Presents IWMBuzz Digital Awards, returns with its much anticipated seventh edition – and it promises to be bigger and better than ever. The awards continue to honor the creativity, talents, and storytelling in the digital entertainment space.

Digital platforms make it easier for viewers to watch shows, films, and series, offering on-demand access, bold content, and original storytelling; the IWMBuzz awards stand as a tribute to the artists and creators making it possible. Today, we present the nominees for the Most Popular Negative Character In A Web Series (Male/Female) category at the IWMBuzz Digital Awards 2025. Check below!

Chunky Pandey (Griha Laxmi) Vote Now He is a great artist, and with his portrayal of the negative role of Kareem Kazi, a very dangerous villain, Chunky Pandey has showcased his talent in Griha Laxmi, which also stars Rahul Dev and Hina Khan.

Prosenjit Chatterjee (Khakee: The Bengal Chapter) Vote Now Portraying the character of Barun Roy, a ruthless politician, Prosenjit showcased his amazing skills on-screen in Khakee. His intense role and expressions made the scenes even more compelling. The series also has Jeet, Saswata Chatterjee, Ritwik Bhowmik, Chitrangada Singh, Mahaakshay Chakraborty, and Aadil Zafar Khan in the main roles.

Rajeev Thakur (IC 814: The Kandhar Hijack) Vote Now Not just a good comedian but also his intense role as a negative character is a treat to watch, just like being the Chief among the five hijackers. Vijay Varma, Naseeruddin Shah, Pankaj Kapur, Dia Mirza, and Arvind Swamy are also key characters in the series.

Harsh Chhaya (Undekhi S3) Vote Now The third season revolves around Mr. Atwal, the head of the Atwal family, affectionately known as Papaji. The story revolves around him in this season. Some of the main cast includes Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Surya Sharma, Ankur Rathee, Ayn Zoya, Aanchal Singgh, Shivangi Singh, and Varun Badola.

Avantika Dasani (Mithya: The Darker Chapter) Vote Now Rhea Rajguru, who is Juhi’s step-sister, adds more drama to the series. The conflicts between the two sisters, Rhea and Juhi, are the central plot of the season, with it further intensifying as they discover the dark secrets of their family. The series also stars Huma Qureshi, Parambrata Chatterjee, Rajit Kapur, and Samir Soni in pivotal roles.

Anurag Kashyap (Bad Cop) Vote Now The filmmaker and actor Anurag proved he is no less than anyone with his mighty role as a villain in the series Bad Cop as Kazbe. Harleen Sethi and Gulshan Devaiah are also a key part of the show.

Javed Jaffrey (Taaza Khabar Season 2) Vote Now As Yusuf Akhtar, the actor added drama, thrill, and spice to the portrayal of a negative character. The series casts Bhuvan Bam, Shriya Pilgaonkar, and Nithya Mathur.

Rajat Kapoor (Khauf) Vote Now Portraying the character of mysterious Hakim with sinister intentions, Rajat impressed the viewers with his performance. Monika Panwar, Abhishek Chauhan, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Shilpa Shukla, and Chum Darang are also in key roles.

Sanjeeda Shaikh (Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar) Vote Now Sanjeeda’s performance as Waheeda in her comeback won hearts in Heeramandi. The series also casts Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal, and Taha Shah Badussha.

