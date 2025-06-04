Vote Now: Most Popular Actor In A Web Series – Jeet, Jitendra Kumar, Jaideep Ahlawat, Ali Fazal, Raghav Juyal, Eijaz Khan, Bhuvan Bam, Rohit Saraf, Bobby Deol

India’s original and biggest web entertainment award, Dish TV Watcho Presents IWMBuzz Digital Awards, returns with its much anticipated seventh edition – and it promises to be bigger and better than ever. The awards continue to honor the creativity, talents, and storytelling in the digital entertainment space.

Digital platforms make it easier for viewers to watch shows, films, and series, offering on-demand access, bold content, and original storytelling; the IWMBuzz awards stand as a tribute to the artists and creators making it possible. Today, we present the nominees for the Most Popular Actor In A Web Series category at the IWMBuzz Digital Awards 2025. Check below!

Jeet (Khakee: The Bengal Chapter) Vote Now With his performance as the lead character IPS Arjun Maitra in Khakee: The Bengal Chapter, the Bengal actor has won hearts. You can watch this show on Netflix.

Jitendra Kumar (Panchayat S3) Vote Now The actor portrays the character of Abhishek Tripathi, an earnest secretary at the Panchayat office in Phulera. The story revolves around the actor’s struggles in his job and his rural life. It is available on Amazon Prime Video.

Jaideep Ahlawat (Paatal Lok S2) Vote Now As an Inspector Hathi Ram Chaudhary, Jaideep manages to rule over hearts. The story revolves around the inspector who gets to investigate a high-profile murder, which brings him to Nagaland, where he deals with personal issues and powerful people. It is an Amazon Prime Video web series.

Ali Fazal (Mirzapur S3) Vote Now Ali yet again impresses the viewers as Guddu Bhaiya. He becomes the main power after the death of Kaaleen Bhaiya, and his new version is a perfect treat for the fans. You can watch the web show on Prime Video.

Raghav Juyal (Gyaarah Gyaarah) Vote Now The popular dancer wins hearts with his acting skills as Yug Arya, who is a police officer. He is entangled in a complex investigation that revolves around time travel and multiple timelines, making it difficult for him to navigate. It is available on Zee5.

Eijaz Khan (Adrishyam – The Invisible Heroes Vote Now In this web show, Eijaz portrayed the character of an undercover operative, Ravi, who is on a mission to save civilians from terrorists’ cunning intentions with fellow partner Parvati. You can watch this on Prime Video.

Bhuvan Bam (Taaza Khabar S2) Vote Now After the success of season one, Bhuvan reprises his role as Vasant (Vasya) Gawde, a sanitation worker who can see the future. With his special power, it becomes difficult for him to survive. The actor did justice to his role. You can watch the show on Disney+ Hotstar, which is now JioHotstar.

Rohit Saraf (Mismatched S3) Vote Now As his love story with Dimple continues, the entry of someone new takes a toll on his relationship with his girlfriend, affecting his career and dreams. The love story takes a drastic turn, and Rohit’s character, Rishi, figures out his way out. You can watch the show on Netflix.

Bobby Deol (Ek Badnaam Aashram S3) Vote Now Bobby Deol continues to impress with his acting skills. As Baba Nirala, his character effortlessly plays with the state’s politics, with the CM being his puppet. It’s a pleasure to see him on screen. The web show is available to watch on MX Player.

Voting ends soon. For details, log on to www.iwmdigitalawards.com.