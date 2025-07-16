Metro… In Dino Box Office Collection Day 13: Tuesday Brings a Slight Jump, Final Numbers Awaited

Anurag Basu’s romantic anthology ‘Metro… In Dino’s is moving slowly in its second week at the box office. On Tuesday, Day 12 (July 14), the film earned around 1.65 crore, better than Monday’s 1.25 crore. This slight jump has once again stabilized the film’s collection a bit. So far, the total net collection of films in India has been 41.47 crore.

However, the final figures for Day 13 (Wednesday, July 15) have yet to be revealed. According to initial reports, the earnings on Wednesday were quite low, around 0.07 crores, but the official figures will be confirmed only tomorrow, Thursday.

‘Metro… In Dino is a musical romantic drama written and directed by Anurag Basu. It is jointly produced by T-Series (Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar) and Anurag Basu Productions. The film is considered to be a spiritual sequel to the 2007 film Life in a… Metro.

The film intertwines several stories about today’s urban life, loneliness, and the complexities of relationships and connections.

Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Konkana Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Ali Fazal, and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Pritam composed the music for the film, having already shown his magic in ‘Life in a… Metro’. The songs are also highly appreciated, touching the hearts of the youth.

Abhishek Basu and Anurag Basu handled the cinematography, while Bodhaditya Banerjee and Satish Gowda edited the film.

Runtime: This 159-minute film was released in theaters on 4 July 2025.

Now, it remains to be seen whether the film will hold up until the weekend. This week, competition from new films is also going to increase.

