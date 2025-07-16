Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan Box Office Collection Day 5: Slow Tuesday Takes Total to 1.56 Cr

Vikrant Massey and Shanaya Kapoor starrer ‘Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan’ performed well in its opening weekend, but the film’s earnings dropped at the start of the week. According to Sacnilk data, on Tuesday (July 14th), the fifth day of its release, the film earned around 0.11 crore, taking its total India net earnings to 1.56 crore.

The film started with 0.30 crore on the first day. On the second and third days, Saturday and Sunday, it earned 0.50-0.50 crores. But on Monday (July 13), this figure dropped to 0.15 crores, which dropped further on Tuesday. On July 15, the Hindi occupancy of the film was around 12.63%.

‘Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan’ is a romantic drama film based on the famous short story ‘The Eyes Have It’ by author Ruskin Bond. The film stars Vikrant Massey as a blind musician, while Shanaya Kapoor makes her acting debut as a theater artist.

The film, directed by Santosh Singh and produced by Mansi Bagla, Varun Bagla, and Vipin Agnihotri under the banner of Zee Studios and Mini Films, was released in theaters on 11 July 2025.

On the technical side, Tanveer Mir handles the film’s cinematography, while Unnikrishnan P.P. does the editing. Regarding the music, Vishal Mishra composed the songs, and Joel Joe Crasto provided the background score.

The film’s locations add to its visual appeal. The audience loves Vikrant Massey’s sensitive performance and the film’s story, but the falling collections on weekdays show that the word-of-mouth promotion needs a little more strength.

It will be interesting to see how much longer the film can hold at the box office in the coming days.

Stay connected with IWMBuzz.com for every box office update.