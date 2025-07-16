Maalik Box Office Collection Day 5: Enthusiasm continues even on the weekday, earning 2.12 crores on Tuesday

Rajkummar Rao & Manushi Chillar’s film Maalik remains strong at the box office. On Tuesday (15th July), too, the film performed brilliantly and earned 2.12 crores, taking its total earnings in five days to 19.02 crores.

Let’s break down the Box Office. On the first weekend, the film collected 15.02 Crores, 1.88 crores on the first Monday, and 2.12 Crores on Tuesday, making its total collection 19.02 crores.

Despite the weekday, such a performance shows that the audience likes the film a lot. Rajkumar Rao’s intense gangster avatar and the film’s raw and gripping storyline impress people a lot.

Maalik is an intense gangster drama set in 1980s Allahabad. It is the story of a young man who dreams of becoming a ‘Maalik’ in a world of power, greed, and loyalty, where guns, blood, and power rule the roost.

Pulkit, known for his hard-hitting thrillers, directs the film, which is produced by Kumar Taurani (Tips Films) and Jay Shewakramani (Northern Lights Films).

Rajkummar Rao’s performance is being described as one of the strongest of his career. The film consistently receives a good response due to the positive word-of-mouth publicity of the audience, and it is expected that if this continues, ‘Maalik’ may soon join the 30 crore club.

The film is currently running successfully in theatres.

